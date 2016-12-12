Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

Writer Silas House, Singer/Songwriter Sam Gleaves on Eastern Standard

By Dec 12, 2016
Related Program: 
Eastern Standard
  • Host John Hingsbergen, (Roger Duvall at the controls), musicians Deborah Payne and Tyler Hughes, playwright and activist Silas House, and singer/songwriter Sam Gleaves made for a full house for the first live music edition of Eastern Standard!
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Host John Hingsbergen, (Roger Duvall at the controls), musicians Deborah Payne and Tyler Hughes, playwright and activist Silas House, and singer/songwriter Sam Gleaves made for a full house for the first live music edition of Eastern Standard!
    Marisa Hempel
  • Sam, Tyler, and Deborah warming up (in the hallway!) before going live.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Sam, Tyler, and Deborah warming up (in the hallway!) before going live.
    Marisa Hempel
  • The impromptu hallway concert was a delight with Sam, Tyler, and Deborah!
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    The impromptu hallway concert was a delight with Sam, Tyler, and Deborah!
    Marisa Hempel
  • Deborah Payne, Sam Gleaves, and Tyler Hughes are all a part of the new folk opera, entitled: In these Fields.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Deborah Payne, Sam Gleaves, and Tyler Hughes are all a part of the new folk opera, entitled: In these Fields.
    John Hingsbergen

Kentucky writer and activist Silas House is teaming up with singer/songwriter Sam Gleaves for what they’re calling a “folk opera.”


House and Gleaves join us in the studio this week for what is likely to be one of our most unique Eastern Standard shows.

We also have joining us for live musical sneak peeks of the opera and previous works Tyler Hughes and Deborah Payne, who will both perform in the opera.

We’re interested in your questions, comments or stories before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or at 859-622-1657.

Or call in when you tune in for EST, Thursday morning at 11:00 on WEKU.

Tags: 
Sam Gleaves
Silas House
Folk Opera
In These Fields

Related Content

Kentucky Summer Stage 2016 Features Singer/Songwriter Sam Gleaves

By Jun 18, 2016
Susi Lawson

A concert featuring the music of Berea-based Sam Gleaves kicks off the 2016 season of our eclectic music series Kentucky Summer Stage.  

Sunday evening's broadcast at 8:00 pm features the Virginia-native singer/songwriter accompanied by: Tyler Hughes, Deborah Payne, Stephanie Jeter and Cory Shenk in a January 31, 2016 concert at the Bluegrass United Church of Christ in Lexington.