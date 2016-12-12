Writer Silas House, Singer/Songwriter Sam Gleaves on Eastern Standard

Kentucky writer and activist Silas House is teaming up with singer/songwriter Sam Gleaves for what they’re calling a “folk opera.”

House and Gleaves join us in the studio this week for what is likely to be one of our most unique Eastern Standard shows.

We also have joining us for live musical sneak peeks of the opera and previous works Tyler Hughes and Deborah Payne, who will both perform in the opera.

