WhiteRock Pigments to Bring More than 100 Jobs to Hancock County

An Ohio company that’s developed an environmentally friendly process to manufacture chemicals used in paint and plastics is locating a facility in Hancock County that will create about 125 jobs.

WhiteRock Pigments is investing nearly $180 million in a manufacturing operation near Hawesville. The company is renovating the former Alcoa building that has been vacant for nine years.

Leon Polott is president of WhiteRock Pigments. He said one of the company’s products is titanium dioxide, which can be used in paint, plastics, food and toothpaste. Polott said the plant will use an enclosed system.

“It is a chemical process, but our process is such that it does not require remediation. It does not put any additional stuff out in the air or the ground.”