White Nationalist Group Plans Rally, Political Base Building in Lexington Area

By 6 hours ago

Following the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Kentucky's second largest city is discussing the removal of two Confederate statues from its downtown.

Now a white nationalist group has announced plans to hold a rally in Lexington.


This statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan stands in front of Lexington's Old Courthouse along with another portraying former U.S. Vice President and Confederate war secretary John C. Breckinridge
Credit Ron Garrison / Lexington Herald Leader

Hours after the weekend clash in Virginia, Mayor Jim Gray announced plans to move two Confederate statues from a historic district  in Lexington’s downtown .

Matthew Heimbach, chairman of the Traditionalist Worker Party says his groups plans include more than a rally in the Lexington area.

“To build a lasting political base that can be able to promote our values and be able to promote a real voice for the white working class of Lexington and Kentucky in general.”

Heimbach says the timeline for the rally will depend on how quickly plans for moving the statues go forward.

Meanwhile hundreds gathered on Monday evening to denounce racism. They held vigil in solidarity with Charlottesville  and voiced support for the mayor's plan to move the statues.

Tags: 
confederate
statues
John Hunt Morgan
John C. Breckinridge

Related Content

Public Comment on Davis Statue in State Capitol Closes Wednesday

By Ryland Barton Jul 27, 2015
wfpl.org

The chance for the public to comment on whether the state should keep a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the state Capitol rotunda closes on Wednesday.

Lexington Sets Public Meeting on Civil War Statues, Marker

By Jul 27, 2015
Ron Garrison / Lexington Herald Leader

A public meeting is being held in Lexington next month for residents to express their opinions about two Civil War statues and a historic marker in the city.