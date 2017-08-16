White Nationalist Group Plans Rally, Political Base Building in Lexington Area

Following the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Kentucky's second largest city is discussing the removal of two Confederate statues from its downtown.

Now a white nationalist group has announced plans to hold a rally in Lexington.

Hours after the weekend clash in Virginia, Mayor Jim Gray announced plans to move two Confederate statues from a historic district in Lexington’s downtown .

Matthew Heimbach, chairman of the Traditionalist Worker Party says his groups plans include more than a rally in the Lexington area.

“To build a lasting political base that can be able to promote our values and be able to promote a real voice for the white working class of Lexington and Kentucky in general.”

Heimbach says the timeline for the rally will depend on how quickly plans for moving the statues go forward.

Meanwhile hundreds gathered on Monday evening to denounce racism. They held vigil in solidarity with Charlottesville and voiced support for the mayor's plan to move the statues.