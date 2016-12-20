While National Study Shows Decline, Ky University Enrollment Remains Strong

A new national report is showing a slight decline in College enrollment. Statewide figures show enrollment at Kentucky's public universities remains strong.

The study, released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center this week shows this fall’s enrollment nationally down 1.4 percent from a year ago.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Bob King says there have been declines and increases at the state's eight public universities, “Three of our campuses, Morehead, Murray, and Northern lost some enrollment, but all the rest of our campuses increased enrollment."

King says enrollment within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System fell by about a half a percent, which was less than the 2.5 percent at community colleges nationally.

The CPE President would like to see a resurgence in community and technical college enrollment in the Commonwealth. "I would hope that, more of our citizens, particularly working age adults, would see KCTCS as a terrific opportunity for them to, number one, increase their education level, but in the process, increase their capacity to earn more,” noted King.

King says enrollment gains were seen at Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky State, the Universities of Kentucky and Louisville, and Western Kentucky University. The national report noted the largest percentage drop in enrollment came at four-year for-profit schools.​