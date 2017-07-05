While AG Beshear Speaks, Gov. Bevin Will Skip Fancy Farm

By Associated Press & John Hingsbergen 3 hours ago

A public clash between Kentucky's two most powerful politicians will have to wait another year.

A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the Fancy Farm picnic.  


St. Jerome Catholic parish cooked more than 20,000 pounds of barbecued pork and mutton for the 2016 annual Fancy Farm Picnic, a Kentucky political tradition for more than a century.
Credit Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

The summer event is a Kentucky tradition that forces politicians to trade insults on statewide television all while enduring a crowd of hecklers.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has already confirmed his attendance, meaning his bitter feud with Bevin could be one-sided at Kentucky's premiere political event.

Bevin spoke last year, but Beshear skipped the event to attend his children's play.

Beshear and Bevin have been at odds since the moment both men took office. Beshear has sued Bevin four times, and Bevin has called Beshear's office "an embarrassment."

This year’s Fancy Farm takes place on Saturday August 5th.

Tags: 
Andy Beshear
Fancy Farm
Bevin

Related Content

GOP Dominates Fancy Farm 2016

By Ryland Barton Capitol Reporter Aug 6, 2016
heraldcourier.com

Democrats were heavily outnumbered onstage this year at Fancy Farm, which used to be dominated by the party. Republicans also made up most of the audience, taking a victory lap after a big year politically. 

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear declined his invitation to Fancy Farm this year. Former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear wasn’t in attendance either.

During his speech, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin pounced on the opportunity. “Do we really miss papa bear and baby bear up here, spewing their anger?”

Fancy Farm 2015

By Ryland Barton Aug 3, 2015
J. Tyler Franklin / Louisville Public Media

For some in Western Kentucky, the Fancy Farm Picnic is about chopped mutton and pork, bingo and music. 

McConnell (Briefly) Endorses Bevin for Kentucky Governor at Fancy Farm

By Ashley Lopez Aug 3, 2015
J. Tyler Franklin / wfpl.org

In a rare moment for the 2015 election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday spoke on behalf of his former intra-party rival Matt Bevin, endorsing him for Kentucky governor during the Fancy Farm picnic.

Gov. Beshear, Sen. Gregory Reflect on 2014 Budget Cooperation

By Stu Johnson Aug 4, 2014
frequency.com

Efforts to maintain a legislative majority can sometimes create surprising political bedfellows.  That was exemplified this past weekend during the Fancy Farm picnic.