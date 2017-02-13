Western Kentucky Mine Inspector Indicted For Lying and Falsifying Records

An employee of a western Kentucky mine has been indicted by a federal grand jury for falsifying safety records and lying to inspectors.



Daniel Couch Jr. was supposed to make weekly inspections of underground electric equipment while he was Chief of Maintenance at Paradise +9 Mine in Muhlenberg County.

Prosecutors say he failed to do the required inspections for a week in May 2016. He allegedly stated that there were no safety hazards, and then lied to federal investigators about falsifying the records.

Couch’s whereabouts is unknown. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

