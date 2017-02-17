Week In Politics: Trump News Conference Caps Chaotic First Month

This week, President Trump fired his national security adviser, and offered the job to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who refused it. Then Trump’s pick for labor secretary withdrew, but the president overshadowed the naming of a new nominee with a highly unusual first solo news conference yesterday in which he repeatedly lashed out at the media.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the first month of the Trump presidency.

