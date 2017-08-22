Related Program: 
Voices of Recovery and Hope on Eastern Standard

Saturday August 26, 2017 is Overdose Awareness Day in Lexington. 

On this week's Eastern Standard we'll discuss opioid addiction, overdoses and recovery and meet some of the "Voices of Recovery and Hope" in Central Kentucky.

Our guests will be: Shelley Elswick, president and co-founder of  Voices of Hope; Ashley Evans, scholarship recipient from Voices of Hope, studying to pursue a career as an addiction counselor; and Aaron Payne, reporter covering the opioid epidemic for the Ohio Valley ReSource.

Send your questions, comments or personal stories before the show to: wekueasternstandard@gmail.com or call 859-622-1657or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00 on 88-9 WEKU.

You can also post on our Facebook page, or send a tweet @wekuest.

