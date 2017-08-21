Voices and Sounds of 2017 Solar Eclipse

Eastern Kentucky University officials estimate as many as a thousand children and adults participated in activities on the school’s Richmond campus during this Monday's solar eclipse.

Many of them gathered in the courtyard outside the Perkins Building and the Hummel Planetarium.

Here are the reactions of some of them:

We’ve heard from University of Kentucky student Jenna Blanford with a group of friends, teacher Susan Neumann, and student Ashley Layne.

Also Mark Truesdell and his husband Cody who scored a pair of eclipse glassed at the last minute.

In addition to activities at the Planetarium, EKU also hosted visitors to the school’s observatory where they could view the eclipse through telescopes equipped with solar filters.​