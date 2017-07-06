VIDEO: Security Cam Footage Shows Murray State Dorm Explosion

Last week, New Richmond Residential College at Murray State University suffered extensive damage from an explosion connected to a natural gas leak. WKMS News has obtained security cam footage of the incident.



An explosion shook Murray State's campus on Wednesday afternoon, June 28. No students were in the dorm during the incident. Residential hall employee Dakota Fields was injured. Other nearby residential colleges and the dining hall were damaged.

Murray State President Bob Davies issued a statement on Monday thanking members of the campus community for recovery work. Vice President Adrienne King also said on Monday a structural engineering report is under way and will take several days to complete.

WKMS News obtained the following video via an open records request:



