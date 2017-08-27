Vandalism at Fayette County GOP Office Denounced

By 1 hour ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Republican Party of Kentucky is denouncing vandalism scrawled on a county GOP office.

WLEX-TV reports that someone scrawled "Nazi Scum" and "Die Nazi!" on the storefront of the Republican Party of Fayette County.

“Nazi scum” and “Die Nazi!” were painted across the front of the Republican Party of Fayette County headquarters on Southland Drive in Lexington either late Friday or early Saturday. It was the second act of vandalism at the office since Republican President Donald Trump’s election in November.
Credit kward@herald-leader.com Karla Ward

State GOP spokesman Tres Watson says the graffiti is the work of "hate-filled vandals whose only goal is to further divide" people.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray tweet that the city has no tolerance for vandalism. The Kentucky Democratic Party says in a statement that it denounces hate and racism, but they cannot expect to eradicate it through violent or destructive behavior.

Tags: 
vandalism
confederate
confederate statues

Related Content

Windows Damaged at Lexington Herald-Leader, Gunfire Suspected

By Stu Johnson May 30, 2017
Peter Baniak pbaniak@herald-leader.com

Lexington police are investigating the cause and motive for broken windows at the building housing the city's daily newspaper.  There is evidence that the damage was a result of gunfire. 


White Nationalist Group Plans Rally, Political Base Building in Lexington Area

By Aug 16, 2017
Ron Garrison / Lexington Herald Leader

Following the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Kentucky's second largest city is discussing the removal of two Confederate statues from its downtown.

Now a white nationalist group has announced plans to hold a rally in Lexington.


Lexington Council Backs Plan to Move Confederate Statues

By Stu Johnson Aug 16, 2017
Stu Johnson

countu

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back Mayor Jim Gray’s plan to move two Confederate statues from the old historic courthouse grounds. 

Where to move them looms as a large question.


Lexington Council Votes to Move Confederate Statues

By Stu Johnson Aug 18, 2017
Stu Johnson

Lexington's council has voted to proceed with plans to move two Confederate statues from a historic downtown site.

Next steps include asking the Kentucky Military History Commission for permission to relocate the statues. 


Public Comment on Davis Statue in State Capitol Closes Wednesday

By Ryland Barton Jul 27, 2015
wfpl.org

The chance for the public to comment on whether the state should keep a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the state Capitol rotunda closes on Wednesday.