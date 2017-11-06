U.S. Sen. Rand Paul Recovering From Broken Ribs Following Assault

A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.



Doug Stafford said it’s unclear when Paul will return to work since he’s in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said Sunday that the broken ribs include three displaced fractures, which can lead to life-threatening injuries. The severe pain can last for weeks or months.



Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher on Saturday and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. Boucher is accused of attacking Paul on Friday, but officials have not released a motive.



Boucher lives next door to Paul and his wife, according to Warren County property records. Boucher was released from jail on Saturday. He hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.



Overwhelming Support



The Bowling Green Republican says he has received overwhelming support following an injury after an assault at his home.



Paul posted on his Twitter account Sunday that he and his wife were grateful for the support "after Friday's unfortunate incident."



Boucher was taken to the Warren County Jail, where records show he was released Saturday on a $7,500 bond with a court date scheduled for Thursday. Boucher did not return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.



A spokeswoman for Paul said the senator was "blindsided" by the assault but did not provide more details.