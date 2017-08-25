US Forest Service Extends Ban on Ginseng Harvesting

Federal forestry efforts to re-establish Kentucky’s wild ginseng population continue with a second year of harvest prohibition.

The U.S. Forest Service is not issuing permits for taking ginseng from national forest land in Kentucky.

Ginseng’s decline is attributed primarily to illegal harvesting when people take too much or pull the rooted plant out of season.

U.S. Forest Service botanist David Taylor says poaching activities are often the result of a desire for “easy, quick, cash.” Taylor says a good ginseng root can bring many hundred dollars a pound, but he adds often the plants are pulled prematurely.

The botanist says the vast majority of Kentucky-grown ginseng, most of it found in the eastern part of the state, is exported.

In the last year, nearly 20 people were fined and required to appear in court for illegally taking ginseng from the Daniel Boone National Forest.