Unemployment Rates Up In 96 Kentucky Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say unemployment rates have increased in 96 of the state’s 120 counties between June 2016 and June 2017.

The state Office of Employment and Training says the unemployment rate fell in 20 counties during that period and stayed the same in four counties.

The agency says Woodford County had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 3.8 percent. It was followed by Shelby County at 4.2 percent and Oldham County and Spencer counties at 4.3 percent each.

Magoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18 percent. Leslie County was next at 12.2 percent, followed by Elliott County at 11.8 percent, Letcher County at 11.4 percent and Harlan County at 11.2 percent.

