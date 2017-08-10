Trump Says He Intends To Declare Opioid Crisis National Emergency

President Trump says he is ready to declare the nation's opioid crisis "a national emergency," saying it is a "serious problem the likes of which we have never had." Speaking to reporters at the entrance to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he is on a working vacation, Trump promised "to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort, and a lot of money on the opioid crisis."

The willingness to declare a national emergency is a change from earlier in the week, when after briefing the president on the administration's response to the opioid crisis, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said declaring a public health emergency was usually reserved for "time-limited" problems such as the Zika outbreak. The president's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis recommended in an interim report released July 31 that the president immediately declare a national emergency.

Trump made his announcement Thursday in response to a reporter's question, who asked if the opioid crisis was an emergency and, if so, why the president hadn't made a formal declaration. Trump answered, "We're going to draw it up and we're going to make it a national emergency."

NPR contacted the White House for more details about who was drawing the papers and how an emergency declaration would be implemented. A spokesman referred back to the president's remarks.

The chairman of the president's opioid commission, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, thanked the president "for accepting the first recommendation" of the commission's report.

"It is a national emergency and the President has confirmed that through his words and actions today, and he deserves great credit for doing so," Christie said.

It's not exactly clear what making the declaration will mean for federal efforts to combat the opioid crisis. But a number of states say similar declarations have helped.

Trump said opioids are a worldwide problem, as well as a national emergency.

