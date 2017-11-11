Trump, Putin Issue Joint Statement On Defeating ISIS In Syria

President Trump says he had several brief conversations this weekend with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of an Asia Pacific summit the two men were attending in Vietnam.

Trump says the conversations mainly concerned Syria. He and Putin later issued a joint statement, reiterating their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria, as well as their commitment to a political solution to that country's long-running civil war.

The statement says in part:



"The Presidents agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria. They confirmed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be forged through the Geneva process pursuant to UNSCR 2254. They also took note of President Asad's recent commitment to the Geneva process and constitutional reform and elections as called for under UNSCR 2254. "



Trump also told reporters that he asked Putin once again about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election last year, and that Putin once again denied any such meddling. The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia did interfere, with an eye towards boosting Trump's political chances.

With an ongoing investigation of Russia's role in the election, and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, the White House is sensitive about any formal sit-down with Putin. Trump told reporters on his way to Asia that he thought a meeting with the Russian president was expected. But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said scheduling conflicts made such a meeting impossible.

Trump complained that attention to Russia's meddling had created what he called an "artificial barrier" to doing business with Putin.

"Having a relationship with Russia would be a great thing, especially as it relates to North Korea," Trump told reporters accompanying him on Air Force One. "It would take a lot of danger out of this world. It's a dangerous time – this isn't small stuff."

Trump said he and Putin did not have time to discuss North Korea during their brief conversations this weekend.

