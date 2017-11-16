The Trump administration lifts ban on elephant trophies. This film shows how complex that can get.

It’s a reversal of yet another Obama administration policy.

The Trump White House announced Wednesday that it will allow the import of heads of elephants killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The US Fish and Wildlife Service says the trophy imports "will enhance the survival of the species in the wild."

We are getting a lot of inquiries about changes to our policies on the import of elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. You can find more information here: https://t.co/Vo754MUNE0 and answers to FAQs: https://t.co/mdjdknwt62 — US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) November 16, 2017

These issues — big-game hunting and wildlife conservation in parts of Africa — are at the heart of "Trophy," a documentary that premiered this year to strong reviews. It also showed at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Shaul Schwarz, the co-director of the film, says that the debate over hunting big-game is far more complicated than those in the US would think. "We sit in the US or in the West and kind of say, well of course we should look out for lions and elephants," he says. "Hunting can play a positive role. It can also play a negative role."

For locals living in the countries where large game like lions and elephants live, hunting can be used for food, controlling population and protection of crops.

"If we want to solve this problem [of killing big game] we have to start looking into what the locals need and how they see it. And their relationship to these animals — which are majestic and we see them as majestic — is quite different than you would think."





