Trial Date Set in Former UK Chairman's Rape Case

An Owensboro businessman facing rape and other charges will stand trial early next year. The special judge presiding over the case has set a January 16 trial date for Billy Joe Miles.

Miles was indicted last year on charges of rape, sodomy, and bribing a witness. He is accused of sexually assaulting a home health worker hired to care for him.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports that one of Miles’ defense attorneys told the judge in court Monday that the charges against his 77-year-old client have taken a toll on his health.

Miles was ruled competent to stand trial earlier this year, but the judge has ordered that he be evaluated again before trial, citing his progressive form of dementia.

Miles is a former chairman of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

