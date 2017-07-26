Transgender Persons in the Military on Eastern Standard

President Trump this week issued an order forbidding transgender persons from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity" because of the "tremendous medical costs and disruption." We'll discuss the president's order and it's impact on persons in our area.

Guests for this show:

Rory Barron, member of the University of Kentucky Queer Project Group;

Martin Cothran, senior policy analyst for the Family Foundation;

Tuesday Meadows, Transgender Advocate and board member or Lexington Fairness and Pride Community Services Organization;

Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Foundation.

Send your questions, comments or personal stories before the show to: wekueasternstandard@gmail.com or call 859-622-1657 or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00 on 88-9 WEKU.