Toyota Investing $1 Billion in Scott County Plant

Toyota’s plan to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over five years includes spending more than a billion dollars at the

Georgetown auto assembly plant. The Japanese automaker executives reaffirmed that commitment during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week.

Georgetown Toyota Spokesman Rick Hesterberg said much of that money in Scott County will go to a new perational platform . “It’s really strengthened the opportunity that we have here as a plant to be more flexible and adapt to market changes. We would have the ability build different vehicles in our plants with this new technology,” Hesterberg said.

Hesterberg said the new platform will come into play as workers in Georgetown produce the 2018 Camry later this year. The Toyota official says employment at the Scott County plant is at an all time high, just shy of 8,000 workers.​