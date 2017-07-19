Temps Expected in the '90s Cause Lexington to Open Cooling Centers

News release from Lexington Parks & Recreation:

LEXINGTON, Ky. - With temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s, and the heat index well over 100 degrees this week, Lexington officials plan to open multiple cooling centers.

The Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, July 20-21, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

Rooms at Picadome, 469 Parkway Drive, and Tates Creek, 1400 Gainesway Drive, will be open from 7 a.m. to dark, Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22.

Residents are invited to come to any of the three locations to cool off, said Monica Conrad, Director of Lexington Parks & Recreation.

Lextran is offering free rides to Lexington residents who need a ride to any of the three cooling centers. Citizens should tell the bus driver they are traveling to a cooling center.

During the high temperatures, admission to all Parks & Recreation pools will be half price Wednesday – Saturday.

For more information concerning high temperatures, please visit www.lexingtonky.gov/heat.

Meanwhile, the Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting that the city’s main homeless shelter for men will remain open. People staying there will be allowed to stay inside during the daytime hours.

The Hope Center on Loudon Avenue will be encouraging those on the streets to come indoors.

Hope Center officials say those who will not come to the air-conditioned shelter will get free bottles of water and referrals for services.