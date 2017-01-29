Sunday Call-in Special Answers Questions About Trump Immigration Freeze

An executive order issued Friday banning refugees and limiting immigration from several Muslim-majority countries set off a flurry of protests and court filings over the weekend. Thousands of people across the country demonstrated at airports where those affected by the executive orders were being detained. Some of the provisions have been temporarily stayed in court, but confusion remains.

 

Protestors rally during a demonstration against the new immigration ban issued by President Donald Trump at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28.
Guests

  • David Bier immigration policy analyst, Cato Institute's Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity.
  • Hansi Lo Wang national reporter, NPR.
