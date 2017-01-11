State Grant Funds Clean Up of Illegal Dump in Madison County

Madison County is one of 25 Kentucky counties benefitting from more than $1 million in state grants. Officials in the bluegrass county will use more than $66,000 dollars to clean up an illegal dump.

Madison County Environmental and Animal Care Director Scott Tussey said the roughly 2 acre dump is just inside the Berea city limits. He said shingles, construction debris, and household waste were found at the illegal dump. Tussey sids dumps are found on creek sides or along an old county road. “Sometimes you’ll find them in the backyard and sometimes you’ll find a little bit more like an area like this where it’s been widespread dumping over the years,” Tussey said.

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said catching violators is always challenging. “Not too long ago we found a whole trailer load and truck bed load of tires that somebody had just dumped out down on a creek bed and we had to go clean it up. You know, if you could catch them, absolutely they should be fined,” noted Taylor. “There’s no question about it.”He says the winter months provide a good time for cleanup because of the lack of vegetation.

