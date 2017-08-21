Sounds from Cerulean: Eclipse Viewers Gather at SolQuest

Less than two miles from NASA’s flag singling out the point of greatest totality is the SolQuest festival. More than 5,000 people from the United States and some from other countries plan to view the eclipse from this 75-acre family farm.



HR Ministries coordinates the 300 volunteers providing assistance to spectators during the eclipse. The site has a street fair, some outdoor shows and concerts, and a campground for visitors to stargaze. Ebony Clark and Liz Tretter speak with some of the people at the gathering.

