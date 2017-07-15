Six Dead After I-65 Crash Thursday Night in Bowling Green

***Updated at 2:28 p.m.

According to Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby, four of the deceased were members of a Beech Grove, Indiana family returning home from vacation in Florida. The fifth deceased person was a family friend. They are identified as Robert Hogan, 74, Carl Boster, 17, Jonell Boster, 48, Lonnie D. Boster, 30, and Lonnie Dr. Boster, 59.

A sixth passenger in the same vehicle was a young male child who was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The sixth person killed in the crash was traveling in the other passenger vehicle.

An accident on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green has claimed the lives of six people.

The accident involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles, and happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A public information officer with the Kentucky State Police says the names of the deceased have not been released due to pending notification of family members.

Two of the deceased have not yet been identified.

KSP troopers are helping lead the investigation into the cause of the accident.