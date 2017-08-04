Senate Confirms Glasgow Native Craft as US Ambassador to Canada

Originally published on August 3, 2017 5:45 pm
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kentucky native Kelly Knight Craft as the next ambassador to Canada.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the confirmation on Thursday. Craft was previously a U.S. delegate to the United Nations. She has also been a prominent Republican donor and fundraiser.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative shows Canada is the second largest goods trading partner with the United States with $544 billion in total goods trade between the two countries in 2016.
McConnell said in a news release that Craft, who is from Glasgow, will continue the "long history of friendship" between the United States and Canada.
