Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis Likely to Face Challenge in 2018 Race

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis says she will run for reelection next year. One of the men who was denied a license by Davis in 2015 is considering running against her.

Following the Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage, Davis disobeyed a court order to issue marriage licenses on the grounds of her religious beliefs.

Five couples sued her and she spent five days in jail.

Her first term as clerk of Rowan County ends next year and attorney Matt Staver says she will run again.

“She has thought and prayed about this position in terms of whether she would run and that has been in the process for many months.”

Meanwhile, one of the gay men who had been denied a license by Kim Davis is considering challenging her in the 2018 election.

David Ermold says he’s serious about a potential candidacy.

“If Kim Davis was reelected in that position without an appropriate fight, I’d probably regret it for the rest of my life.”

Ermold and his husband David Moore are strategizing on how best to mount a campaign against Davis.