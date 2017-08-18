Richmond Rd. Resurfacing Presents Traffic Challenges

The combination of the start of public school in Fayette County and with move-in days at the University of Kentucky has led to increased traffic this week.

So, work to re-pave a stretch of Richmond Road leading into downtown has presented a few additional challenges.

State Transportation Department Spokeswoman Natasha Lacy says overnight milling and paving is not feasible. “We cannot do the work at night. That’s been a question, because the homes are so close to the route and the noise that milling and paving makes are too extreme to do that in the evenings,” said Lacy.

Lacy says one lane is being maintained in each direction along the section of roadway. Depending upon weather conditions, Lacy says the work could continue for the better part of next week.