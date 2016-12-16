Rich Copley/Sally Scherer on A Christmas Carol: The Musical, Other Events

By Dec 16, 2016

It’s time for our weekly chat featuring weekend arts and cultural events.   This week,  Rich Copley is joined by Sally Scherer, Features Editor at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Among the productions and other events on their minds this week is The Rep’s production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Guignol Theater on the University of Kentucky campus

Rich Copley covers arts and culture for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Lexgo dot com. He was joined this week by Features Editor Sally Scherer. 

