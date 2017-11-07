Restaurant Assn. President Says Lexington Restaurant Closings 'No Surprise'

The president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association says the opening and closing of eateries is part of the hospitality business.

Lexington has seen its share of restaurants come and go in recent weeks.

Four locally-owned restaurants shut down over the last month according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Kentucky Restaurant Association CEO Stacy Roof says most people in the industry are aware of the competitive reality of the food serving business.

Roof says losing four restaurants in four weeks is not terribly surprising.

Roof says one of the biggest challenges within the restaurant business now is getting and retaining staff.

She says there are an estimated 7500 restaurants across Kentucky with about a quarter of those in Lexington.