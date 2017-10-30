Reporters Discuss State, Local Regional Issues on Eastern Standard

Pension reform will soon be on the agenda In Frankfort. Confederate statues have been taken down in Lexington. The opioid epidemic continues to hit our entire state hard!

On this week's show, we'll have a full round table of reporters to discuss these and other issues, namely: Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief; Beth Musgrave, reporter for the Lexington Herald-Leader; Adam Beam, Kentucky Statehouse Correspondent for the Associated Press; Ronnie Ellis, Capitol Bureau Correspondent for CNHI News.

