Reporters Discuss State, Local Regional Issues on Eastern Standard

 Pension reform will soon be on the agenda In Frankfort.   Confederate statues have been taken down in Lexington. The opioid epidemic continues to hit our entire state hard!

John Hingsbergen chats with Adam Beam, Ronnie Ellis, and Ryland Barton in the spring of 2017

On this week's show, we'll have a full round table of reporters to discuss these and other issues, namely: Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief; Beth Musgrave, reporter for the Lexington Herald-Leader;  Adam Beam, Kentucky Statehouse Correspondent for the Associated Press; Ronnie Ellis,  Capitol Bureau Correspondent for CNHI News.

Email your comments or questions before the show to:  wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or post them on Facebook or Twitter.  

You are welcome to leave a comment or question on the WEKU Listener Comment Line at 859-622-1657

