Report Claims House Speaker Jeff Hoover Settled Sex Harassment Claim

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has reached a confidential settlement over sexual harassment allegations made by a woman who works on his staff.

That's according to a report from the Louisville Courier Journal. The report claims the agreement was made last week after the leader of the House received a demand letter from the woman’s lawyer over allegations dating back to 2016.

The paper cites sources speaking under the condition they remain unnamed because they fear reprisal if identified.

According to the report, Hoover decline to comment when contacted yesterday.