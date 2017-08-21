Region's Partial Eclipse Becomes Complete Party At EKU

By Mary Meehan 22 minutes ago

The sweltering temperature dipped noticeably as the final countdown began just before 2:31 p.m.

The young woman with a microphone and black "Solar Eclipse 2017" T-shirt - the fashion rave of the day- addressed the crowd outside the Hummel Planetarium at Eastern Kentucky University. 

“Three, two, one, put on those solar glasses and you will be able to see our maximum here in Richmond, 95 percent.”

It would last a little over two minutes and there was an excited buzz in the crowd as shadows shortened and a dim glow mimicked dusk. People shared their glasses with those without. Shadows shortened and nearly every neck was craned toward the sun.

The hours before the big event felt like a block party  as kids played with moon sand and grateful parents helped themselves to water provided by the organizers.

Semerica Ellington had been in line outside the Hummel Planetarium before 10:00 a.m, hoping to get solar eclipse glasses. At its height, the line stretched across a broad courtyard, up a hill and down the sidewalk.

“I’m excited because this hasn’t happened in my lifetime and to get to experience it with my daughter, it’s amazing.”

Erin Truett didn’t have to travel too far for the festivities. She works in the Perkins Building next to the planetarium.

Decked out in her own black "Solar Eclipse 2017" T-shirt, just like her two children she rested her solar glasses, when not in use, on the bill of her maroon baseball cap.

Although she admitted she’d been nerding out about the science of the event, it was really about making memories with her kids, Zoe and Brody.

“I hope one day they are going to be able to tell their kids about it,” she said. 

Kentucky College Students to Assist in NASA-Sponsored Eclipse Live-Stream Project

By Aug 18, 2017
Cheri Lawson

A team from Bluegrass Community and Technical College will live-stream eclipse footage as part of a national Eclipse Ballooning Project

The NASA-sponsored project, which is led by the Montana Space Grant Consortium at Montana State University, has been years in the making


Madison Co Schools to Close for Solar Eclipse

By Aug 8, 2017

Madison County Schools have joined the list of those that will close on the day of the near-total solar eclipse.

The district has announced that the schools will observe a “Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Day”  on Monday, Aug. 21.

Students will not report to school that day, but will be expected to complete assigned work.

The district is able to designate up to 10 days as NTI Days during the school year at the discretion of the superintendent.

