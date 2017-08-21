Region's Partial Eclipse Becomes Complete Party At EKU

The sweltering temperature dipped noticeably as the final countdown began just before 2:31 p.m.

The young woman with a microphone and black "Solar Eclipse 2017" T-shirt - the fashion rave of the day- addressed the crowd outside the Hummel Planetarium at Eastern Kentucky University.

“Three, two, one, put on those solar glasses and you will be able to see our maximum here in Richmond, 95 percent.”

It would last a little over two minutes and there was an excited buzz in the crowd as shadows shortened and a dim glow mimicked dusk. People shared their glasses with those without. Shadows shortened and nearly every neck was craned toward the sun.

The hours before the big event felt like a block party as kids played with moon sand and grateful parents helped themselves to water provided by the organizers.

Semerica Ellington had been in line outside the Hummel Planetarium before 10:00 a.m, hoping to get solar eclipse glasses. At its height, the line stretched across a broad courtyard, up a hill and down the sidewalk.

“I’m excited because this hasn’t happened in my lifetime and to get to experience it with my daughter, it’s amazing.”

Erin Truett didn’t have to travel too far for the festivities. She works in the Perkins Building next to the planetarium.

Decked out in her own black "Solar Eclipse 2017" T-shirt, just like her two children she rested her solar glasses, when not in use, on the bill of her maroon baseball cap.

Although she admitted she’d been nerding out about the science of the event, it was really about making memories with her kids, Zoe and Brody.

“I hope one day they are going to be able to tell their kids about it,” she said.