QUIZ: 11 Random Facts About Independence Day For Your Backyard Party

Cookouts, BBQs, whatever you want to call it, millions of people will throw some burgers and dogs on the grill Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day. Americans are expected to spend $7.15 billion on July Fourth food and eat some 150 million hot dogs.

When you get together with your family and neighbors, sometimes small talk can be hard to come by. Here's a quiz to help fill the time, based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau and Commerce Department:

