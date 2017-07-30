Putin To Expel 755 U.S. Diplomatic Staff From Russia In Response To New Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia is expelling 755 U.S. diplomatic personnel in retaliation against new U.S. sanctions proposed against Moscow, according to wire reports.

On Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry had signaled that the U.S. would need to downsize its diplomatic staff to 455, to exactly match the number of Russian diplomatic staff in the U.S. Now, Putin has announced the exact number of staff he's ordered the U.S. embassy in Moscow to cut.

Russia is also seizing two U.S. diplomatic properties, much like the U.S. shut down two Russian diplomatic compounds under the Obama Administration.

In an interview on Russian TV, Putin said he is opposed to any additional retaliatory actions against the U.S., at least "as of today," Reuters reports.

The new sanctions against Russia were overwhelmingly approved by Congress earlier this week, with a veto-proof majority. President Trump was initially opposed to the sanctions, but the White House says he is preparing to sign them into law.

