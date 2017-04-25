Public Meeting Being Held to Explain Next Steps in Rough River Lake Dam Repairs

A public meeting is being held Wednesday evening about the next step in repairing Rough River Lake Dam. The 132-foot-high earthen dam helps regulate the reservoir in Breckinridge, Grayson, and Hardin counties.

The dam was installed to reduce flood damage downstream, and is more than 50 years old. Workers are finishing up exploratory grouting along the dam, which confirmed that a cutoff wall needs to be constructed.

“Every year we meet with the public once a year in March or April and we inform them about where we're at with the dam remediation process and what the next step is going to be,” said Diane Stratton, who is the project manager at Rough River Lake and is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Stratton said the repair project is being funded in phases. She said the project could take another three to five years to complete.

Wednesday's meeting will be at Rough River Lake State Resort Park lodge at 6 p.m. central.