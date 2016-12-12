PSC Approves Big Rivers Plan to Sell Power to Nine Ky Cities

A western Kentucky utility is seeking to provide wholesale power to nine cities across the Commonwealth. The state’s Public Service Commission offered its backing Monday.

The PSC order gives Big Rivers Electric Corporation the go-ahead to provide wholesale electricity to as many as nine communities.

The contract will help Big Rivers use excess generating capacity to help pay a part of fixed operating costs. Otherwise, those expenses would be picked up by western Kentucky customers.

In 2013 and 2014, aluminum smelters in Hawesville and Sebree stopped purchasing power from Big Rivers. Those two smelters at one time accounted for about two-thirds of the utility’s load and revenue.

The power sale agreement includes the cities of Barbourville, Corbin, Frankfort, and Paris.