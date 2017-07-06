Private Wells at Risk if Clean Water Rule Repealed, Advocacy Group Warns

Kentucky Waterways Alliance spokesperson Bijaya Shrethsa said the possible repeal of the Clean Water Rule could make it harder to keep wells safe.



A recent report from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the state’s drinking water shows improvement in quality and reliability since the enactment of the 2014 Safe Water Drinking Act. But the annual report doesn’t account for the nearly 416,000 Kentuckians who depend on private wells for drinking water.



“Shallow wells are connected to nearby streams and other waters that recharge those wells. And if you don’t protect those streams that feed the wells, then you aren’t protecting the wells themselves.” Shrethsa said.







Shrethsa said it is up to well owners to test for contaminants and make improvements, but the repeal of the Clean Water Rule might make it more difficult to keep the ground water clean that feeds those wells. President Trump announced in February a move to repeal the Clean Water Rule, calling it a “massive power grab.” Shrethsa said Kentucky Waterways Alliance has shot down claims that the legislation regulates every “ditch and puddle on someone’s property.” She says the EPA has recently planned to move forward with repealing the legislation, and will soon hold a public comment period.