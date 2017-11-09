President's Declaration of Opioid Emergency on Eastern Standard

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.
On this week's show, we discuss the meaning of that declaration and its potential impact on Kentucky.
Guests: Alex Elswick, heroin addict in recovery and co-founder of Voices of Hope, Lexington; Aaron Payne, reporter coving the opioid beat for the Ohio Valley ReSource; Colleen Chaney, Deputy Judge Executive for Madison County, Kentucky.
Recorded interviews included: Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Executive Director of Operation UNITE, Nancy Hale.