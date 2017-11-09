Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

President's Declaration of Opioid Emergency on Eastern Standard

By 1 hour ago

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.

On this week's show, we discuss the meaning of that declaration and its potential impact on Kentucky.


Alex Elswick, co-founder of Voices of Hope Lexington, joined John Hingsbergen in the studio
Credit Brian Burkhart

Guests:  Alex Elswick, heroin addict in recovery and co-founder of Voices of Hope, Lexington; Aaron Payne, reporter coving the opioid beat for the Ohio Valley ReSource; Colleen Chaney, Deputy Judge Executive for Madison County, Kentucky.

Recorded interviews included: Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Executive Director of Operation UNITE, Nancy Hale.  

