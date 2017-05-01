Pikeville Police Charge Man Accused of Harassing Protesters at Louisville Trump Rally

A city official in eastern Kentucky says police have served a criminal summons to a man accused of harassing protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville last year.



Pikeville City Manager Donovan Blackburn said a city police officer served the summons to Matthew Heimbach on Saturday after he marched with a white nationalist group. The summons accuses Heimbach of harassment without injury and orders him to appear in Jefferson District Court.

Heimbach also faces a lawsuit over the allegations. Three people filed the lawsuit last year against Trump, his campaign, Heimbach and another man. They say they were shoved and punched by audience members at Trump's command.

Video widely broadcast during the campaign showed Trump pointing at protesters and repeating the words "get them out."

Heimbach has countersued the president, saying he was acting on Trump's words. Heimbach didn't respond to attempts to reach him.

