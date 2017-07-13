Related Program: The World Photos: Neighbors killing neighbors — a Polish community still reels over the massacre of its Jewish residents By Nina Porzucki, Urszula Sławiec, Piotr Wójcik • 20 minutes ago Related Program: The World TweetShareGoogle+Email Higay and Adi from Israel, in front of the monument dedicated to the Jews murdered by the local population in 1941. The monument was erected in 2001. In the background stands the St. Jacob Church. Piotr Wojcik/Picture Doc TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.