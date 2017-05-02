Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

Panhandling in the Commonwealth on Eastern Standard

By 50 minutes ago

Have you noticed panhandlers at interstate exits and street corners?  Maybe in downtown Lexington or other communities?

After the State Supreme court ruling that struck down Lexington’s panhandling ordinance, the issue has had officials scrambling to find answers to this community problem, with meetings to address the issue taking place all month long.

On this week’s Eastern Standard: Panhandling in the Commonwealth.

 

One of the solutions for the panhandling problem in Kentucky is the new LexGives van. This, and other solutions and issues regarding those holding cardboard signs at intersections will be the topic of this week's Eastern Standard.
Guests on this week's program include:

Steve Polston: Executive Director of Lexington Shelter the New Day Life Center and organizer of the new LEXgives van program that seeks to help the homeless with jobs beautfiying the city, paying those panhandling $9.00 an hour. The new program begins May 8th.

Morgan Eaves: Richmond City Commissioner. Native of Richmond, and an attorney concentrating on general civil litigation. Morgan is a founding member of Richmond Young Professional Association, and a member of the Richmond Area Arts Council Board of Directors, and also serves as a Gubernatorial appointee on the Consumers' Advisory Council.

Send your questions or comments before the show to: wekueasternstandard@gmail.com or call 859-622-1657 and leave a message or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00 on 88-9 WEKU. You can also tweet your opinions about possible solutions to the panhandling issue, or a personal story @WEKUEST, or post on our Facebook page.

Lexington to Offer Van Rides to Jobs in Effort to Reduce Panhandling

By Stu Johnson Apr 25, 2017
Stu Johnson

Lexington city officials along with a non-profit agency serving homeless people are implementing new strategies to reduce street corner panhandling.  The launch of a new job centered service was unveiled Tuesday.

Homelessness in Kentucky on Eastern Standard

By Feb 21, 2017
Marisa Hempel

Kentucky’s Supreme Court struck down Lexington’s panhandling ordinance last week, saying the ban violated free speech. While the homeless in Lexington can now panhandle without fear of prosecution, there are other issues of concern related to basic subsistence.


On this week’s Eastern Standard, homelessness in the Commonwealth.

 

Lexington City Leaders Discuss Panhandling

By Stu Johnson Apr 19, 2017
wkyt.com

Panhandling in Lexington received a thorough discussion Tuesday at City Hall.  Mayor Jim Gray says he’s held three meetings on the issue over the last week and a half.

The mayor says he gathered a task force of sorts and recommendations will be coming to council.  One member, Fred Brown says his wife was harassed in a parking lot. “They’re not only holding signs up now. They’re approaching the vehicles and knocking on the windows,” said Brown.

New Lexington Center for Homeless to Open in Two Weeks

By Stu Johnson Apr 10, 2017
Stu Johnson

Final preparations are underway in Lexington for the opening of a new Catholic Action Center for homeless men and women.  The new site off Industry Road is expected to open in about two weeks.


Lexington Homelessness on Eastern Standard

By Apr 12, 2016
Eastern Standard

The City of Lexington has approved the relocation of its services for homeless persons. While the move has had some opposition from area businesses, the city’s Director of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention sees it as a major step forward, saying it will provide more convenience for service providers and clients and a higher quality of service. 

Homelessness in Central Kentucky is our topic on this week’s Eastern Standard in this encore of a program originally aired on September 24, 2015.

Guests: