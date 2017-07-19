Officials to Reconsider Value of Governor Bevin’s Home

Local officials will hear an appeal from Governor Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.



Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million.

The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a state lawmaker to file ethics complaints. Bevin appealed the valuation.

Wednesday, a three-member appeals board with the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office will hear that appeal. The board is appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

The original property was 19 acres. Bevin purchased the house and 10 acres from Neil Ramsey, a friend who owns an investment company. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees.

