NPR's Howard Berkes Discusses Black Lung Series

NPR is reporting this week on a sharp increase in the number of Appalachian coal miners with the worst form of black lung.

The Ohio Valley ReSource partnered with NPR to better understand what this means for miners and mining communities. Jeff Young spoke with NPR investigative reporter Howard Berkes about why this deadly but preventable disease is on the rise.

Here's a link to Part 1 of Howard Berkes' story that aired during Thursday's All Things Considered. Here's the link to Part 2 of Howard Berkes' story that aired Friday December 16. On Monday December 19, the Ohio Valley ReSource profiles a young miner with black lung. You can hear that story at 6:45 am, 12:33 pm and 4:44 pm on WEKU. It will also be posted here on the website.