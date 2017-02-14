Northern Ky University Selling Radio Stations

Northern Kentucky University is moving forward with the sale of its public radio stations.

The school’s board of regents voted Tuesday to authorize negotiations with buyers for two of its three non-commercial frequencies.

The university’s board gave its approval for the sale of station WNKU in Highland Heights for $1.9 million to the Bible Broadcasting Corporation.

An NKU station near Portsmouth, Ohio will be sold to another religious broadcaster.

Matt Sexton, editor-in-chief for NKU’s student paper, The Northerner, was at the meeting, “Even those who executed the process to have the sale go through look at this as very much a regretful day in the history of NKU and WNKU”

Sexton says the regents felt this deal was the best they could do to recover the university’s financial investment in the radio stations, “If anybody else wanted to top this they had their opportunity and good or bad however you wanna look at it. This is probably what's going to go forward”

WNKU went on the air in 1985. All three stations have been on the market since early last year.

Final approval for the sale of the radio stations must be given by the Federal Communications Commission.