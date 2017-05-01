New Visitors Center in Hopkinsville to Be Open by Eclipse Weekend

Hopkinsville is getting ready for more than 50,000 visitors expected for the total solar eclipse on August 21st. The city is one of the points of longest duration of the eclipse - two minutes and 40 seconds.



Cheryl Cook is executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She said preparation has been full-speed ahead with the mayor, governor, the National Guard and emergency management groups all playing a role.



But Cook said planners are still expecting the unexpected when it goes dark just after one o’clock in the afternoon on August 21st.





Cook said, “I mean we’ve done everything that we know to prepare for it. So is it going to be chaotic? Yes, but hopefully it’s going to be organized chaos. But if somebody doesn’t know what’s going on, they’ll think the world’s coming to an end or something.”



Cooks said a new visitors center under construction just off the Pennyrile Parkway

will be open in time for the eclipse.





