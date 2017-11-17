New Ky Democratic Chair Says GOP Vulnerable in 2018 Elections

By Lisa Autry 46 minutes ago

The new leader of the Kentucky Democratic Party says the “Republican experiment” has failed. 

 

Lexington businessman Ben Self is the new chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party
Credit Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com

Chairman Ben Self accuses the GOP of waging a war on the middle class by creating right-to-work and prevailing wage laws. 


 

He also thinks sexual harassment allegations looming over Republicans and a pension proposal rejected by many public employees jeopardizes some House GOP members in next year’s elections.

Republicans gained control of the Kentucky House last year for the first time since 1921, but Self believes Democrats have a real opportunity to take back the chamber.

Some former state representatives, including Brent Yonts of Greenville, are working to reclaim the seats they lost in 2016.  Self says he likes his party’s chances next year.

"We have several legislators that lost by just a few hundred votes, maybe less than 200 votes in some cases," Self commented.  "I think it's really clear that those seats will not go Republican again."

Kentucky Republican Party Communications Director Tres Watson responded with this statement:

"While I congratulate Mr. Self on his election, I hope he'll spend some time studying the history of our state and learn how we found ourselves with the problems we face: a century of Democratic  mismanagement.  Republicans in Frankfort are working hard everyday to correct the errors of Democrats in the past and have been rewarded with the confidence of the voters at the ballot box, a trend I don't see changing anytime soon."

All 100 members of the state House are up for re-election next year and seats in even districts are open for contest in the Senate.  The candidate filing period for the 2018 election cycle is open through January 30th of next year.

BY WAY OF DISCLOSURE: Ben Self's Lexington-based business, West Sixth Brewing, is an underwriting supporter of WEKU.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
Ky Democratic Party
Ben Self

Related Content

Ky Democrats Elect Lexington Businessman Ben Self as Chair

By Nov 12, 2017
Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Democratic Party has elected a new chair.

The party said in a news release Saturday that its State Central Executive Committee elected entrepreneur Ben Self.  


Female Retired Marine With Viral Campaign Ad Hopes To Bridge Gap In Democratic Party

By Aug 3, 2017

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath's political ad took the Internet (or at least the political corner of the Internet) by storm this week, but she tells NPR that she doesn't typically love being fussed over.

"People who know me personally know me as an introvert," she said. "I'm not somebody who seeks attention."

The Democratic Party of Kentucky Gives Update On Fancy Farm Plans

By Jul 22, 2017

Kentucky Democratic Party executive director Mary Nishimuta said the upcoming Fancy Farm Picnic won’t be quiet for Democrats - even though it’s a non-election year.