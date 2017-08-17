New Frederick Douglass High School Opens to Students

By Stu Johnson 55 minutes ago

Frederick Douglass High School Cafeteria on Day One of the New School Year
Credit Stu Johnson

As public school students went off to class on their first day of the academic year in Lexington, hundreds entered a brand new building. 

The opening of Frederick Douglass High School brought with it some challenges.


Principal Lester Diaz says students in the district served by Frederick Douglass were given the option of staying where they attended last year.  But, he says many of them are choosing the new Winchester Road school and enrollment is growing. 

Diaz says a school designed for 867 students opened to over a thousand on the first day. 

“I’ve got a plan on how to grow and where to add teachers and how to make the schedule looser and accommodate more students, but I have to implement that plan and in order to implement that plan I need more teachers,” said Diaz.

Diaz says there were additional substitute teachers assigned to his school.

One of the seniors attending Frederick Douglass is Jefferson Harkless, who accepts the fact he’ll only have one year in the new school.

“It’s just exciting to be part of the first graduating class ever.  Your name will be in the history books for ever," explained Harkless.

In terms of history, a previous school in Lexington with the same name served primary and secondary students from 1929 to 1971.  Diaz says some members of the Douglass alumni group were on hand to welcome first-day students as they got off the bus.

Tags: 
Fayette County Schools
Frederick Douglass High School
Lester Diaz

Related Content

Ribbons Cut for Lexington Schools

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Aug 5, 2016
Stu Johnson WEKU News

With the start of school fast approaching in Lexington, proud Fayette administrators and parents celebrated two new elementary school ribbon cuttings today.  Student growth is ongoing in the central Kentucky community.

As the Bryan Station High School  Brass Quintet played the national anthem, the school’s JROTC’s cadets raised the Coventry Oak Elementary Flag for the first time.

New Report Shows Big Gains By Previously Low Scoring Schools in Lexington

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Oct 1, 2015
Stu Johnson / WEKU News

    

There’s a great deal to be proud of in the just released student testing results for Fayette County public schools.  