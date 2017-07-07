Money Magazine Ranks Berea College Most Affordable

Money Magazine says Berea College is the most affordable liberal arts college in the nation.

The southern Madison County school is one of eight federally-recognized work colleges.

Money ranked Berea first among 50 private schools scoring well for affordability.

The magazine considered the amount of financial aid received, level of parent and student borrowing, and the length of time to graduate.

The publication screened out schools with enrollments of fewer than 500, graduation rates below the median, and institutions facing financial difficulties.

Berea College has a long-standing policy of no-tuition for every student and a work program to help them earn money for other expenses.

Although students at Berea come from 40 states and 60 countries, it admits only academically-promising students with limited financial resources, many from Kentucky and Appalachia.