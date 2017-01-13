MLK Celebration, Film Screening Planned in Letcher County

Communities across Kentucky are celebrating America’s best-known civil rights leader this weekend. That includes Monday morning and evening events for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Eastern Kentucky’s Letcher County.

Nel Fields is a community organizer with 15 years of experience. In 2001, the first local Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast focused on engaging with people of color to meet, bond, and develop relationships.

Fields said the annual event Monday morning will be held at Whitesburg’s First Baptist Church. “Preaching and praying and singing and developing strong respect and love for each other as a full community of people,” Fields said.

Also scheduled is a 6 p.m. screening of the documentary “13th”. The 2016 film focuses on race in the United States criminal justice system.

Helping to coordinate MLK Day activities in the Eastern Kentucky County is Alex Beer with the AmeriCorps Vista program. Beer hopes the day’s events will further community conversations about race. “Maybe (it will) push conversations along about what equality means in our community... bring people together to maybe have conversations and think about things that sometimes may otherwise go unspoken."